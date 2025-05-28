First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires $25,380.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Caple bought 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in First Busey by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.