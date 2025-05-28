Christopher E. Ware Sells 339 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $38,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,846.60. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 363,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

