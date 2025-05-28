Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Michael Biard Sells 2,182 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $378,773.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,972.62. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. 265,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,460,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 248,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.