Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,530.08. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

