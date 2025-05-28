Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sean Compton Sells 877 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $152,238.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,686.21. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Compton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7%

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. 265,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

