DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Sells $12,619,652.89 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $3,697,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00.

DoorDash stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.59. 6,592,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,601. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34.

DoorDash last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,443,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

