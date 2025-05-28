Keith Yandell Sells 5,410 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.59. 6,592,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,601. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

