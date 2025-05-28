Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 9,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.6%

HENOY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3866 dividend. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

