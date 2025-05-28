Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 49,550.0% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 49,550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 136,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,514. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3821 dividend. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

