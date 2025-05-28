Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in May

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MTPOF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
