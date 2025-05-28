Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in May

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MTPOF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.