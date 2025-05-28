Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in May

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

