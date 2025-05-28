Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in May

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
