NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 50% – Time to Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 378,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 73,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.