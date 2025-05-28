Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,770,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 1,133,051 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026,498.30. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,806,360.85. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176,792 shares of company stock worth $29,788,577. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

