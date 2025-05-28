Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.42 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.42 ($0.11), with a volume of 177245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.38. The stock has a market cap of £9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Jack Oil had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Jack Oil plc will post 1.7711172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

