Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.23 and last traded at $296.83. Approximately 2,554,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,986,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,127. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.