Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 3072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.25.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$233.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

