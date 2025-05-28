PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.91. 226,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 542,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PROS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.13.

PROS Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $863.73 million, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PROS's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 36.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 118,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,012,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

