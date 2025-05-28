E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,618.00 and last traded at C$1,618.00, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,599.99.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,362.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,394.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.81%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Featured Stories

