Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Announces Earnings Results

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Intesa Sanpaolo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Intesa Sanpaolo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Intesa Sanpaolo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

