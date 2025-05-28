HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,756,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. HP has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Get HP alerts:

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.