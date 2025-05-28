Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

