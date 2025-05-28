Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%.
Nordson Stock Performance
Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
