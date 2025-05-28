Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Acquires 14,100 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,933.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,094,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,269.72. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 289,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,522. The stock has a market cap of $402.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

