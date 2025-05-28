Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Sells 3,332 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $10,062.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,108 shares in the company, valued at $272,126.16. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Rebecca Jennings sold 3,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $9,810.08.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

