Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $59,214.60 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $59,214.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,090.37. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $35,877.44.

Upstart Trading Down 1.4%

UPST stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,754. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,915,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,922,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after buying an additional 321,366 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 668,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

