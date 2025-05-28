BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 7,500 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $117,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,963,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,021,638.60. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 2.5%

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 65,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

