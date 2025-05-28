Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Director Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) Director Hadi Partovi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,320. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS MNTN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.49.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

