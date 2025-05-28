Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – May 28th

NVIDIA, TechnipFMC, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop and manufacture robotic systems, automation equipment and related software. They give investors exposure to the growth of the robotics sector—from industrial robots in manufacturing to service robots in healthcare and logistics. The performance of these stocks is driven by technological innovation, adoption rates across industries and global economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 167,675,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,049,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 3,827,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,202. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. 1,278,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,648. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

