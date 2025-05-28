Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Tempus AI, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, Abercrombie & Fitch, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Joby Aviation are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though precise thresholds vary by exchange. These firms are usually more established and financially stable than small-cap peers but still offer greater growth potential than large-cap companies. Investors often view mid-caps as a balanced way to capture upside while moderating risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded down $13.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,022,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,683. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 129,912,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,015,194. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 30,825,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,148,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,145,588. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,204,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,796,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,213,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.34.

