Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 31,471 shares.The stock last traded at $90.68 and had previously closed at $90.23.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

