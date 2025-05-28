iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,438 shares.The stock last traded at $134.24 and had previously closed at $135.12.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $822.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

