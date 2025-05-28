Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
