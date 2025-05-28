MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 303,459,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,592% from the average session volume of 17,936,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 10.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.58.

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.