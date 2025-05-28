Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 816423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.62).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 57 ($0.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Gaming Realms Stock Performance
Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.
