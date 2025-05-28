BioRem (CVE:BRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 220454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

BioRem Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a market cap of C$30.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.59.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

