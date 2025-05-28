BioRem (CVE:BRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 220454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
BioRem Trading Down 6.0%
The company has a market cap of C$30.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.59.
About BioRem
BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioRem
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.