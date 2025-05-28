Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744 ($10.05) and last traded at GBX 742 ($10.03), with a volume of 20226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.99).
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.71. The company has a market capitalization of £634.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.
