SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:S traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,154. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SentinelOne stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. ( NYSE:S Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.