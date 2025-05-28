SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,171.94. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,867.95. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SentinelOne stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

