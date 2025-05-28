Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.540-5.610 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.