Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 268,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 488,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -194.91 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $316,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,106.83. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,815.50. The trade was a 61.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,640 shares of company stock worth $5,986,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

