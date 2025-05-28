Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 498084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.3% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,963,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,581 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,050,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,183,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,387,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 437,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

