Promising Value Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Okta, AltC Acquisition, Tempus AI, Oklo, Abercrombie & Fitch, and PDD are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at relatively low market prices compared to their fundamental financial metrics—such as earnings, book value or cash flow. Investors identify them by metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and often benefit from higher-than-average dividend yields. The rationale is that these stocks are temporarily undervalued by the market and have potential for price appreciation as their intrinsic worth becomes recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Okta (OKTA)

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

OKTA stock traded down $18.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,252,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,276. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,495,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded down $13.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. 43,022,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,825,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

NYSE:ANF traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. 17,845,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,331,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,689. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11.

