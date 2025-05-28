Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.80 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.65). 307,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 87,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

Atome Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £28.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.23.

About Atome

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

