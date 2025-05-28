New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 13.4% – Time to Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 1,664,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 561,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

New Found Gold Trading Up 15.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$419.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Found Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders purchased 33,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Also, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,950 shares of company stock valued at $91,539. 44.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

