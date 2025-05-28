New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Time to Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 1,664,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 561,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders purchased 33,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Also, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,950 shares of company stock worth $91,539. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

