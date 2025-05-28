URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading 14.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.19 ($0.06). 1,220,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 334,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

URU Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.30. The firm has a market cap of £69,300.00, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Featured Stories

