Promising Technology Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Okta, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology-related products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and IT services. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented due to their potential for rapid innovation and market expansion, though they can also exhibit higher volatility compared with more established industry sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,221,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,987,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,468,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.35. 7,818,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,531,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.29. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.51. 19,449,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,742,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $646.73. 5,107,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,266. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Okta (OKTA)

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $18.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.18. 21,540,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,377. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -306.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.40. 9,338,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,973,491. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Featured Stories