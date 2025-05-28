GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $475.79 and last traded at $477.40. 819,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,321,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.51.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion and a PE ratio of 87.32.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

