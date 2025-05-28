Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. 94,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $764.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,434. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $28,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at $459,103. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

