Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. 741,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,838,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $748.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.