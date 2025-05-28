Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 22,323 shares.The stock last traded at $114.34 and had previously closed at $115.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Bank First Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank First news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

